Idle (IDLE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for $7.45 or 0.00015187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00132415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00151961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.42 or 0.99975525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.18 or 0.00912042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.48 or 0.06625445 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,487,860 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.