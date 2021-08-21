IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IEC Electronics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IEC Electronics by 259.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in IEC Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 80,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $161.48 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.03. IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

