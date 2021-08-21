Ieq Capital LLC Invests $235,000 in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $408.97 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.52.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

