Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX stock opened at $210.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.26. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $196.19 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.