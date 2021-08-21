Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 880 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

