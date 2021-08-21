Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.