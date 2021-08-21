Ieq Capital LLC Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,293,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,668,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $261.36 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $194.51 and a twelve month high of $262.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.