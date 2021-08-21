Ieq Capital LLC Takes $304,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

