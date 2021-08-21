Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 44,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

