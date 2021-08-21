IFP Advisors Inc Invests $54,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Upstart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,392,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UPST opened at $195.64 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $220.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,851 shares of company stock worth $38,845,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
