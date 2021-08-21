IFP Advisors Inc Invests $54,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Upstart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,392,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST opened at $195.64 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $220.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,851 shares of company stock worth $38,845,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.