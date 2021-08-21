Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

ILMN stock traded up $16.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.