IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. IMI has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

