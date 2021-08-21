Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immersion in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Immersion’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMMR. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93. Immersion has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $230.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Immersion by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

