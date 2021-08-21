ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

