IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMV. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.52.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. Research analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.