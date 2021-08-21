INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 15.08 -$11.06 million N/A N/A Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.84 -$190.09 million N/A N/A

INDUS Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for INDUS Realty Trust and Gazit Globe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $70.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.67%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Volatility & Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14% Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25%

Summary

Gazit Globe beats INDUS Realty Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

