Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

INE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.13.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$19.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.27. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.33.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

