Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATLO opened at $23.53 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ames National by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ames National by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ames National by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ames National by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

