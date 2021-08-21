Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Sells 1,767 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ALGT stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $112.71 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.