Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PLAN stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

