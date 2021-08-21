Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells 13,139 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

APP opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $90.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

