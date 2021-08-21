Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Sells 2,080 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.63 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,642,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

