Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $537,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $541,440.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $29,968.75.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 756.46, a PEG ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,191,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

