Insider Selling: Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Senior Officer Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$31,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,226,309.50.

Shares of TSE HRX opened at C$18.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$663.13 million and a P/E ratio of 23.68. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.17 and a 12-month high of C$19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.82.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$154.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRX. National Bankshares increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.80.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

