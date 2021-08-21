Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $319,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

