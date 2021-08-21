Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells 271,518 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.64 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

