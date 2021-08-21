Insider Selling: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider Sells 22,412 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SLCA stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.29 and a beta of 3.26.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

