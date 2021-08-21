Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jane Wright-Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

Shares of PCVX opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 126,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

