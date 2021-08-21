Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Sells 17,870 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $136.05 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $140.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.99.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth $79,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WK. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

