Insureum Achieves Market Cap of $9.04 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Insureum has a market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $313,481.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

