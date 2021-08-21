Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.81

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 8462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $10,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

