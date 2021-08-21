Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 268,094 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 375,935 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $1,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,422,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,855,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 670,180 shares of company stock worth $42,710,985. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

