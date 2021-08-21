International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NYSE:INSW opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 5.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

