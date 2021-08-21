Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.88

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.88 and last traded at $70.88, with a volume of 1075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on IKTSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

