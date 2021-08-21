Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $40.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

