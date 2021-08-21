Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

