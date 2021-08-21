Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,007 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 839% compared to the average volume of 853 put options.

Zogenix stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 108,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,696,000.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

