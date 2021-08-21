Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 73.20% from the stock’s previous close.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.54.

IONS opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,841,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 312,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

