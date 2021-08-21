Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after buying an additional 303,914 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after buying an additional 875,223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after buying an additional 3,390,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,201,000 after buying an additional 348,217 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,535. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

