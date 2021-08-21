Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.22 million and a PE ratio of 13.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

