iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339,553 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

