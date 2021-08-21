iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) is Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.01.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.