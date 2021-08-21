iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Raised by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.55. 875,425 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.