iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Trimmed by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $167.16. 1,956,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.71. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

