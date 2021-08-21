iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.12. The stock had a trading volume of 821,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

