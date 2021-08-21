iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is WoodTrust Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,224,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,963,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.47. 707,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.54. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.