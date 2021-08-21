iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,224,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,963,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $289.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

