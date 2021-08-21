iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $267.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

