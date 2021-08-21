iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Fountainhead AM LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fountainhead AM LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

