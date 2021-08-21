IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,062,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several research firms recently commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $982.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 30.5% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

